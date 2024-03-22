Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to delete your save or restart

Having only a single slot for your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save game might not seem like a big deal. But what if you make a mistake at the start of the game, or want to start over for some reason? There are new game plus options, of course, but that’ll require playing through at least 30-40 hours of the game with a save you wanted to adjust. You may be unhappy with your starting pawn decision, or vocation, and not want to switch, and instead start over, so there are plenty of reasons you might want to restart or delete your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save game and start again.

The first thing you need to know is that it can be a bit of an awkward thing to do. Deleting your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save will require you going into some menus you might not have used before on whichever system you are using, but since you’re trying to restart your game and delete a save anyway, the worst thing you might end up doing is deleting your save by mistake, which won’t happen since that’s why we’re here.

Each system the game is on is different, so we’ll split them into categories.

How to restart or delete your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save on PS5

You’ll need to go into the main PS5 menu, and follow these steps:

Settings > Saved Data and Game / App Settings

Saved Data (PS5)

Upload or Delete from Console Storage then Delete > Select Dragon’s Dogma 2

Delete > Select Dragon’s Dogma 2 Download or Delete from Cloud Storage then Delete > Select Dragon’s Dogma 2

This will wipe the saves from your local storage, and on your online, giving you a clean slate to start over.

Deleting your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save on PC

This can be a little more complicated.

On your PC navigate to: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\

Within this director you are looking for the Dragon’s Dogma 2 folder. So search for the number Steam ID for the game.

Go into this folder and look for another called “remote”

Within this folder you should see “win64_save”, delete that

To delete your cloud saves:

You’ll need to log in to Steam on a windows PC and go to this URL; https://store.steampowered.com/account/remotestorage

Search for “Dragon’s Dogma 2” and you can delete your cloud saves there.

Xbox Series S|X Instructions