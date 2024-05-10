Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Wild West expansion now available

Exit Plan Games has announced the free Wild West expansion is now available for Bang-On Balls: Chronicles on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The developer says this free update adds “a goldmine of new content to Bang-On Balls: Chronicles on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles”, adding that “the Switch version will receive the update at a later date”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The new Wild West Map is composed of five new regions – Mexico, Saloon City, Oil Fields, Beaver Town and Gold Mines – each with new sub-regions to explore. Make your way across this lawless country by riding on horseback, rail carts, or by carrying out a good ol’ fashioned train robbery. There’s even canoes to cross the rivers cutting through these arid badlands. Enjoy over 80 new items to collect and customize your character with, including a slew of new weapons such as a lasso, revolver and shotgun, bow & arrows, a tomahawk, and TNT crates for when you need a little extra firepower. Of course, these wastelands come with all new hazards including four new bosses and four new mini-bosses. Have you got what it takes to master this throwback to old Hollywood westerns?

Damien Monnier, Co-Founder and Design Director at Exit Plan Games. said: “We always wanted Bang-On Balls: Chronicles to be our own playground where we can tell creative stories and springboard a sense of childhood creativity in a digital environment. Here at Exit Plan Games, we’re massive fans of Spaghetti Westerns, cowboys and the Wild West, and this is the best way to celebrate this!”, adding: “We cannot wait to see what silly sandbox adventures players get up to, and we’re so happy to give away all this content for free!”

In our review of the game, we said: “Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a charming 3D platformer that took me back to my childhood, with four dense and creative worlds to explore. Fans of collecting shiny doodads will have a whale of a time checking every nook and cranny, and with a whole lot of cool cosmetics to experiment with it feels worth the hunt. The combat is a little flat, but it can’t stop this wonderful rolling adventure from careering down the hill to funtown.”

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.