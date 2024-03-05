Bang-On Balls: Chronicles released today on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X

Exit Plan Games has announced that 3D open-world sandbox adventure Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is out now for the newest consoles.

The new version will upgrade the visuals to 4K (2160p) with a 60fps smooth frame rate, and it’ll all be a free update if you own the PS4 or Xbox One edition.

The team has released a new video that shows off the upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X version, which you can check out below:

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a quirky, absolutely content-packed, destructible open-world sandbox adventure with combat, platforming, character customization, and collect-a-thon scavenger hunt experience. Featuring glorious bouncy 3D platforming and combat inspired by some of the best in the genre from Italian plumbers, blue hedgehogs, or wild bandicoots, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles lets you roll into jam-packed open worlds that let you explore and utterly smash them to pieces in the process! Conquer adversaries and boss fights, tackle thrilling challenges, and unearth multiple hidden secrets. Realms bursting with activities to do at your own pace while you break almost everything along the way! Bounce between unique themed open worlds ranging from Feudal Japan fortresses, to pirate enclaves and 60’s space race environments. Each hosts their own unique mechanics, items, and enemies. Collect an arsenal of weapons, shields, and themed items to customize your character! No cosmetic paid DLC here folks! Unleash your creative powers to customize your character with items collected from playing!

“Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is an evergreen sandbox adventure that mixes platforming, exploration and combat, and lets you go on whimsical adventures with up to three friends,” said Damien Monnier, Co-Founder and Design Director at Exit Plan Games. “This new-gen upgrade allows for the smoothest, shiniest experience yet, so if you’ve not played Bang-On Balls: Chronicles before, now would be a great time to hop in!”

Lyle reviewed the game for us on PC scoring it an 8/10 and said “Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a wonderful 3d platformer, with dense and creative worlds to explore and loads of cosmetics to try on”, so it’s definitely worth a look.

Bang-On Balls is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.