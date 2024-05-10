The Crush House gets a new developer overview video

Developer Nerial and publisher Devolver Digital have released a new overview trailer for The Crush House, a first-person shooter with a difference.

The team is previously know for games like Reigns and Card Shark, and The Crush House is coming to PC later this year. You can check out the new video below, and then some more information on the game that is being described as a “thirst-person shooter” which is, frankly, an incredible phrase. Bravo.

Jae has scored the gig of her dreams as the producer on 1999’s hottest reality TV show, The Crush House! The demands are high and the stakes higher as she must cast, film, and produce each season. Play as Jae as you capture the budding romances and explosive drama of each unique season in the iconic Malibu mansion. And no matter what, remember to satiate the demands of your rabid audience or risk cancellation. Each season is unique based on your chosen cast and the ever-changing audience demands. The longer you manage to keep your show on air, the more questions start to arise. What’s up with the cast’s dependence on Crush Juice? Where does the Success Slide even go? Clandestine conversations and some good old-fashioned snooping will help you uncover the truth.. providing the Network doesn’t get in your way.

As you can see from the video, the art style is gorgeous, and it looks like it has a fantastic sense of humour, too. It also seems like there’s plenty of mystery, as the Steam page says: “Explore the house at night while the show’s off-air. Break the rules and engage in forbidden conversation with the cast to figure out the dark secrets of The Crush House”, and Nicole He, Creative Director of The Crush House, also alludes to the darker undertones in the video above.

The Crush House is coming to PC via Steam “soon”.