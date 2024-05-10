Warner Bros. Games has announced that iconic Batman villain The Joker is coming to MultiVersus when it launches on May 28. At the end of the month it’ll be going free-to-play, and players will get to play as The Joker, voiced by Mark Hamill himself. It’s such a cool addition as Mark has breathed life into this character in both the Arkham trilogy and Batman: The Animated Series, so any chance to hear him portray the villain is a good enough reason to dive in and play.

MultiVersus will be free to download on May 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring full cross-play and cross-progression support. It already features a ton of characters, including the following:

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Black Adam

Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty)

Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins)

Reindog

We played a lot of MultiVersus when it released in 2022, and while new fighters have been released since then, we still enjoyed it a lot. We said, “MultiVersus offers a pleasant alternative to Smash Bros. There’s no denying they look almost identical from the outside, but once you start to notice the nuances and the whole two-player attacks and move sets, it becomes a much different fighter. I can’t wait to get my hands on the Iron Giant, and hopefully down the line they’ll introduce a ton of different characters from across their most popular franchises.”

You can watch The Joker MultiVersus trailer below: