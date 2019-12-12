Is Persona 5 speaking your language?

ATLUS has announced that Persona 5 is getting the multi-lingual treatment. For the first time in the series Persona 5 Royal will offer subtitles in 5 different languages. You can now choose subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

“We are excited to bring even more localisations of Persona 5 Royal to market – extending the game experience out to all our French, Italian, German and Spanish speaking fans all over the world.” – Jon Bailey, Brand Director for ATLUS

There’s not long to wait until Persona hits the shelves but the Royal version comes with some new features. The Royal version comes with a never before seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings and more.

Two versions of Persona 5 will be released, the Launch Edition that will set you back £49.99 and the Phantom Thieves Edition which costs £79.99.

The Phantom Thieves Edition comes with a Joker Mask with stand, Steelbook, OST, Collector’s Box, Art Book and a Dynamic PS4 theme.

Persona 5 Royal launches on PS4 on March 21, 2020.