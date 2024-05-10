Afterlove EP is coming this year, demo out now on Steam

Developer Pikselnesia and publisher Fellow Traveller have confirmed Afterlove EP will be hitting PC and consoles this year. On top of that, as part of the LudoNarraCon 2024 event, a demo is available during the festival, from now up until May 13th. The full game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

The team says that the real life locations of Jakarta are designed with “manga-inspired art from renowned Indonesian artist Soyatu, who depicts Rama’s journey with hand-drawn character designs and authentic cultural landmarks”. There’s also an original soundtrack for Afterlove EP which is made by the indie band L’alphalpha, and songs are written and performed in Indonesian, with English translations included.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Set in the bustling city of modern-day Jakarta, Afterlove EP follows the story of a young musician named Rama, who finds himself lost after his girlfriend Cinta unexpectedly passes away. While his friends and band mates rally by his side, Rama struggles to let go of the world he shared with Cinta. With her voice inside his head (literally!), Rama will be faced with the daunting task of moving on, finishing his first ever EP, and perhaps even finding love again Afterlove EP is a slice-of-life game that features a colorful mixtape of genres, taking inspiration from dating sims, rhythm games and narrative adventures. Through Rama’s shoes, players will experience the vibrant culture of Indonesia, explore real-life locations within Jakarta, socialize with friends, and make story-affecting choices.

The game itself is the vision of Mohammad Fahmi, the creator behind the Coffee Talk series, and the team says his passing “led the Pikselnesia team to honor his legacy and bring his dream for the game to life”, adding it “pays homage to Fahmi’s work, thanks to the efforts of the Pikselnesia team that have carried on to share his legacy with the rest of the world.”

Afterlove EP is set to hit PC and consoles later this year.