Afterlove EP releasing on Valentine’s Day

Pikselnesia and Fellow Traveller have announced that Afterlove EP, the new game from the late developer Fahmi, will be releasing on February 14. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Valentine’s Day, the emotional story of a musician struggling to move on after the loss of his girlfriend, will be available for the whole world to play.

As Rama struggles to let go of Cinta (especially since he still hears her voice inside his head!), he will be faced with myriad challenges, including finding inspiration and finishing the EP he promised Cinta (but kept putting off until it was too late); reconciling with his friends and bandmates; preparing for an important gig at the end of the month; and most importantly, the daunting prospect of moving on and finding love, friendship, or whatever direction his future takes him.

With stunning art and a deeply emotional story at its heart, Afterlove EP brings the rich and colourful world of Jakarta to life. It’s a narrative adventure told in the style of a visual novel, with rhythm game and life/dating sim elements, all wrapped up in manga-inspired artwork from Indonesian artist Soyatu. Mohammad Fahmi tragically passed away in 2022, and Pikselnesia has ensured his legacy and original vision is being honoured. While such a sad and surprising loss, there’s something beautiful about seeing the beloved creator of Coffee Talk and What Comes After live on in his final game.

To celebrate the announcement of its release date, we’ve also been treated to a brand new trailer for Afterlove EP which you can watch below: