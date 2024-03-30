Predator: Hunting Grounds coming to Xbox and PS5 this year

IllFonic has announced that its 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 this year. Along with the planned release for current-gen consoles, there will be major content updates coming in both 2024 and 2025.

Two new updates are coming this year. The first is coming in April for PS4 and PC which updates player movement, Predator and Fireteam weapon balance, UX improvements, and more. New Predators are coming along with info on the PS5 and Xbox versions, with IllFonic releasing details later this year.

“This game has a strong, enthusiastic player base and a vocal community that wants to see the game updated and supported,” remarked Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic. “Now that IllFonic is publishing games, we knew we had to get Predator: Hunting Grounds back. We knew we needed to get back to the Chopper!”

Back when it released in 2020, we were already fans of Predator: Hunting Grounds. In our review we said “Predator: Hunting Grounds is a thrilling asymmetrical online shooter, despite lacking the polish of bigger, more established games. It may not shine in its visuals or stability, but there’s a great game in here, and you can definitely have a lot of fun, whether you’re the Predator or not. As with Friday the 13th: The Game, IllFonic is likely to keep adding new stuff, and improve the technical issues. If this is the case, hopefully down the line we’ll get more maps, modes, and cosmetics to keep players hooked, but for now this is definitely something you can get stuck into.”

As more information comes out about Predator: Hunting Grounds on Xbox, God is a Geek will cover it, so check back for more information down the line.