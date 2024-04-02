Next Game Pass additions include Harold Halibut and LEGO 2K Drive

Xbox has announced the next seven games coming to Game Pass, and like with the last lot of titles, it’s a great list.

The last lot of games would be pretty hard to beat, including Diablo 4, Open Roads, Evil West, and The Quarry, but there’s again not really a bad title on this list. In fact, from that list, Superhot: Mind Control Delete has hit cloud, console, and PC today.

The next seven games are listed below, then, with our review linked, and the date and formats they’re coming to.

LEGO 2K Drive (cloud and console), April 3: “LEGO 2K Drive has some impressive features, and while the competitive elements could do with a little work, there’s still fun to be had”.

Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC), April 4: “Lil Gator Game is a charming exploration focused 3d platformer, but is held back by Switch performance”.

EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play, April 4: “EA dazzles with its re-entry onto the fairways with EA Sports PGA Tour, which is comfortably the best golf game in years”.

Kona (Cloud and Console), April 9: “It may not be the best in the genre, and it certainly has its problems, but you’re given an intriguing mystery to solve in an interesting and unique setting”.

Botany Manor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S), April 9 as a day one release.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC), April 11: “A solid follow up that proves there’s life in the franchise and its heroine”.

Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) is also joining Game Pass on April 16 as a day one release. We recently got to play a chunk for preview, where Chris White said: “Despite not playing the whole game, Harold Halibut is looking great so far. The story had started to open up drastically as my preview came to a close, and while I’m looking forward to see where it goes, it was about the characters and Harold’s friendships that made me fall in love. The aesthetic is incredible, and even though a lot of the tasks you complete are relatively simple, they work within the confines of the Fedora I, and the moment I get to play more I’ll be there”.