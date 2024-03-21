Game Pass will soon be getting Diablo 4, Evil West, and more

Xbox has announced the latest run of games coming to Game Pass, and it’s a really strong lineup, including some big, big games.

You probably already know that Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series S|X) and MLB The Show 24 (Cloud, Console) have hit game pass already, but there’s some new-ish and older games coming that are well worth checking out.

We’ve dropped the list of games below with our review on them where applicable, so you can get ahead of the curve knowing which games to download from game pass when available.

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) – March 20: “The Quarry is one of Supermassive Games’ best titles, harking back to the glory days of Until Dawn for all the right reasons”.

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 21: “Evil West is one of the most surprising and enjoyable action games of the year, and Flying Wild Hog have an absolute banger on their hands”.

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26

Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28: “Diablo 4 may not be the huge leap forward some were hoping for, but it still offers an incredible adventure through a dark, compelling world.”

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28: “Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged offers tons of cars and tracks for players to enjoy, featuring solid gameplay throughout.”

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28: this is a new game, day one release on game pass.

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2: “EA Sports F1 23 is an improvement on last year, bringing back the enjoyable Braking Point story, and providing better control on the track.”

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 2: “SUPERHOT is a short game, but it’s sweet and burns brightly while it’s with you. It’s inventive, clever, addictive, fun, and yes I’ll say it: it’s cool.”

And there you have it, a really good few weeks of games for the service, no question.