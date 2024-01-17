Diablo 4: Season of the Construct unleashes Hell (again) on January 23

Diablo 4: Season of Blood was a fantastic slice of vampire-slaying fun that brought a lot of fans back to Blizzard’s grim ARPG thanks to some great quality of life tweaks and a genuinely fun seasonal gameplay loop. But it’s set to end on January 22 to make way for the third Season, Diablo 4: Season of the Construct, which launches the day after.

Fan favourite sort-of-baddie Zoltun Kulle is returning for the season’s storyline, as players delve into a huge demonic device known as The Loom to vanquish the demon Malphas and save Sanctuary once more. As you battle deadly magical robots known as Constructs, you’ll also get your own permanent companion in the form of the Seneschal, a robotic beastie of your own to fight beside you in the depths of the Loom.

New dungeons called Vaults will also appear, offering powerful loot if you can survive the enemies – and the deadly traps. Each Vault is a nightmare of lethal traps such as poisoned gas and floor spikes, and surviving the environment will be as challenging as defying the hordes of enemies.

A new story trailer has been released (below) but it features no new gameplay so the enemies we’ll face and areas we’ll explore are still under wraps.

Outside the Loom and Vaults, new world events called Arcane Tremors will give adventurers the chance to earn new loot, while the Construct can be customised and outfitted with special items called “Governing Stones” and “Tuning Stones”. It will function in a similar fashion to Diablo 3’s companions, balancing out the player’s skills and class. So, for instanct, you’ll be able to make your Construct more of a tank if you have a ranged or casting character.

For the first time, Season of the Construct will also introduce a new endgame activity in the Gauntlet, a seasonal leaderboard designed around speedrunning high-tier Dungeons on a weekly rotation. It’s not launching when the season does, though, and is rumoured to be coming around the midway point.

Diablo 4 is developed and published by Blizzard. It’s available on PS5, Xbox and PC via BattleNet and Steam. Diablo 4: Season of the Construct launches on January 23.