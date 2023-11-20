Xbox Black Friday and Cyber Week deals announced

Microsoft has confirmed its Xbox Black Friday and Cyber Week console and accessory deals, and there’s some good prices to be had.

The largest discount on offer for Microsoft’s Xbox Black Friday and Cyber Week sales is on the Xbox Series X itself, with £100 off on the official store, bringing the console down from £479.99 to £379.99. You can also get an Xbox Series X bundle with either Forza Horizon 5 or Diablo 4 for £389.99. However, it’s always worth shopping around as Amazon has the Series X at £359.99 currently, but you can get a refurbished model from the official store for £329.99, which is an excellent price.

The new 1TB Black Xbox Series S can be grabbed for £299.99, while a brand new Xbox Series S can be found for £209.99, which isn’t too bad, though you can find them cheaper elsewhere.

There’s a whole bunch of discounts on controllers, including the Elite 2, and some of the special editions like the Remix, Sunkissed Vibes, Mineral Camo, and the Adaptive Controller. However, the official rechargeable battery pack is also in stock, which is rare, and despite not being on offer, or a deal per-say, is nice to see. One thing you can’t get cheap, or at all, elsewhere is the free engraving on the Elite 2 with the Xbox design lab, which is free from November 23rd until November 30th.

There are also discounts on games like Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends,

and Sea of Thieves, with up to 50% off. Microsoft Flight Simulator is 40% off, as well.

Lastly of note, Microsoft is also giving discounts for the Surface Laptops, ranging from 10% to 20% and depending on the model, though Microsoft says that these deals are only at participating retailers, and that “prices may vary”, so these aren’t going to be quite as easy to get hold of.