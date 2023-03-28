Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series – 2 expands with red and blue styles

Microsoft has today announced the release date of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in two new red and blue colour schemes for its Xbox consoles. The series started off with the original white controller last year, and the new colour additions not only look great but they also deliver key performance-focused benefits. With a whole host of benefits, they’re a definite purchase for players who want to get the best out of their Xbox consoles.

The new, vibrant red and blue color schemes of the core version of Xbox Elite Series 2 are sure to make a statement amongst your friends while delivering key performance-focused benefits. Turn on a dime with adjustable tension thumbsticks where inches are the difference. Make split seconds count with hair trigger locks and stay on target with wrap-around rubberized grips. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options to find your groove. Perfect your game day prep with assignable custom profiles so you can dominate regardless of playbook or sport.

There’s plenty more details regarding the new red and blue Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core colours in an official Xbox Wire blog post. Players will be able to adjust specific settings for the controllers via the Xbox Accessories App, such as the colour of the Xbox button light, while offering up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Elite Wireless Controllers have adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, wrap-around rubberised grip, and re-engineered components, making one of the best controllers on the market.

According to the official Xbox store, players will be able to buy them for £124.99 when they release on April 11, 2023, and both controllers can be pre-ordered now. While not cheap, they’re sure to last players for some time, and are a good investment for the future.