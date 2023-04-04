Xbox announces Remix Special Edition Wireless Controller

Microsoft is ready to celebrate Earth Day in style, and has announced another new Xbox Wireless Controller, the Remix Special Edition. We say “another” because this is the third in as many weeks, after the Tartan inspired Xbox Controller (and fashion collection), the officially licensed Thrustmaster Forza Horizon 5 pad, and the red and blue Elite Series 2 controllers: but hey, too much choice is never a bad thing, right?

This new pad, however, includes a rechargeable battery pack, so you don’t have to worry about double-A batteries any more. It launches on April 18th, and will cost £74.99. Perhaps more importantly, and why it’s linked in with the Earth Day celebrations, Xbox says that it features “recovered plastics with one-third of it being made from regrind and reclaimed materials”.

Xbox adds that “each Remix Special Controller is made with post-consumer recycled resins (PCR) and previously moulded coloured parts from leftover Xbox One generation controllers – allowing each controller to have its own look and feel with earth-tone colours with subtle variations, markings, and texturing”.

Daniel Ruiz, Senior Marketing Manager, Xbox Accessories explained that the team “drew inspiration from natural landscapes and the physical world around us when designing the Remix Special Edition controller. The various earth-tone colours create a patchwork effect , featuring bright pops of color that create a vibrant yet serene vibe. The bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case colour are inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest. The bumpers, triggers, and side grip areas feature a topographic texture pattern, a nod to the earth’s dynamic landscape, while maintaining the tactility that our customers like”.

This isn’t the first effort towards sustainability that Microsoft and Xbox has revealed, either. The Xbox Series S|X also makes an attempt at using carbon aware game downloads and energy saving power modes, as well as an “active hours” setting to help finds ways to make everyone’s carbon footprint a small bit better. Elsewhere, Mojang is using Minecraft to help aid students learn about sustainability, as well.