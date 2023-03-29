Official Forza Horizon 5 modular controller from Thrustmaster launches today

Thrustmaster has announced the launch of a Forza Horizon 5 modular controller that’s official licensed, and the first of its kind. It’s a timely release as well, since the Forza Horizon 5 Rally DLC was released today, as well. This also follows on from more Elite controllers being released by Microsoft only yesterday.

The ESWAP XR Pro is the first ever controller with what Thrustmaster is calling a dedicated “Racing Module”. This features 95 degree rotation, non-slip coating for better handling, and adjustable sensitivity via the ThrustMapperX app, along with full modularity. The previous ESWAP controllers brought in by Thrustmaster for the next-gen consoles (now current-gen) added mini-toggles for the extra precision and resistance, and this has been “further supported by 4x additional re-assignable buttons with T-MOD modular technology”.

Thrustmaster says the Forza Horizon ESWAP XR Pro has mechanical buttons which mean there is a 64% increase to responsiveness.

Experience incredibly immersive racing with the brand-new RACING WHEEL MODULE, a replica mini-racing wheel. Master your turns and drifts and stay in control on any type of terrain with the module’s 95° rotation angle and re-centering system. Thanks to Hot Swap technology, the gamepad adapts to your gameplay: swap and replace the mini-stick modules as many times as you like. The ESWAP XR PRO CONTROLLER comes with two optimized, next-generation (S5 NXG) mini-sticks for enhanced precision, plus super-responsive D-pad and mechanical buttons. You’ll be able to respond quickly and take control in your races!

Onto the important stuff, though, you’ll have to be seriously into Forza Horizon 5, or Xbox gaming in general, as this controller will set you back £169.99 / €199.99 / $179.99 (depending on your region). The wheel module is actually available separately if you already have an ESWAP controller, and that’ll cost £26.99 / €29.99 / $29.99, instead.

The controller plus the app (which appears directly in the Xbox console menu for quick and easy use) sounds a lot like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense Edge, in terms of how it works, the modularity, and build quality, The Forza Horizon 5 decal does look pretty damn nice, as well, let’s face it.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now for PC and Xbox consoles, and so is this new controller.