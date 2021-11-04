Forza Horizon 5 | Best Drift Cars

Drifting is a difficult art to master in Forza Horizon 5, but with the best drift car you might just be able to rack up the points.

First up, let’s understand what drifting, or indeed the best drift car actually means. Drifting is the idea of oversteering into a corner (or on a straight if you just want to drift on a straight), losing traction, but maintaining control of the car and sliding round and through the corner. Some cars in Forza Horizon 5 just won’t drift easily, whereas some are built for it.

It’s important to understand that you will drift like mad on a dirt track with a Konigsegg, for example, but you’ll have no control and will hardly move at all. So let’s get into the best drift car in Forza Horizon 5 with some runners-up, then.

Runners-up

While it’s not going to break the bank, for general racing that takes you from main roads onto dirt tracks, the 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR “welcome pack” model is excellent. With 8.1/10 offroad and 9.2 acceleration, while it’s top speed won’t quite be enough for the toughest races, the Lancer Evo is a classic for a reason.

Elsewhere, the Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo Gen-F 2016 is a terrific runner up. Though it’s more specifically built for drifting and won’t be much use outside of that class.

Forza Horizon 5: best drift car

With better handling, acceleration, launch, and braking, the Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX 1997 is brilliant. You can scream through the off-road drift zones and dirt tracks. Costing 300,000 credits it should see you right. But the best drift car is the Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustage 1965.

With 9.2 speed, 10 acceleration, 7.4 launch, 5.9 breaking, and 6.7 handling, this this is a dream to drift with. You might prefer the breaking of the Hoonitruck for the same price. But for us, the Hoonicorn is the best, and the beast, and sounds like Unicorn. Get it.

