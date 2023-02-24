Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure DLC coming on March 29th

Playground Games has announced the second DLC for Forza Horizon 5 will be “Rally Adventure”, and is coming on March 29th for Xbox, PC, and even via cloud gaming. It’s the second big expansion for Forza Horizon 5 after the Hot Wheels DLC, and is going to be a massive piece of content, taking place across six biomes.

The new biomes will be part of an entirely new region for Forza Horizon 5, called Sierra Nueva. There will be ten new off-road vehicles (including an electric Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum), more EventLabs props that have a rally-like flavour to them, more new music for Epitaph Radio, and new rally parts to customise vehicles.

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure features the largest number of racing events of any Horizon expansion, and these are spread across dirt, asphalt and challenging night races featuring timed point-to-point Horizon Rally stages and traditional multi-car Horizon Races. Across these events, you’ll hear navigator callouts from your co-driver, who follows the action from the Horizon Rally Helicopter, which features a dynamic night-time spotlight to improve your visibility in rally events taking place after sunset. When in a Horizon Rally event, you will see a selection of new HUD elements which can be toggled on or off. These include a mini leaderboard showing your position relative to the other drivers who you’re competing against, a notification pop-up which appears at each timed split-gate to show whether you have improved, maintained or lost positions, and new icons representing the pace notes called by the co-driver throughout the route. It will also be possible to disable the ‘Driving Line’ just for Horizon Rally events, allowing for a more authentic and challenging Rally experience!

We loved Forza Horizon 5 when it released in November 2021, giving it a full 10/10 score, with Chris White saying “Forza Horizon 5 has it all. Loads of cars to choose from, endless races and challenges, a map ripe for exploration, and magnificent visuals. Whether you want to track down Barn Finds, cruise around and listen to the amazing soundtrack across the various radio stations, or play through the story, Mexico is your oyster. There’s so much content for you to get stuck into that you’ll never be lost for something to do. There’s no doubt I’ve missed something out here, but that’s because there’s far too much to ever mention in one review. My advice? Get this game. You won’t regret it”.

