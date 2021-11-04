Forza Horizon 5 | Best Houses to buy

As usual for the series, in Forza Horizon 5 you can buy houses to give you bonuses. These bonuses range from extra spins, to unlocking barn find rumours, and everywhere inbetween. The challenge is to know when you should spend your hard earned credits on new cars or new houses. But even then, which houses are worth having?

There are two early on that are vital to unlock, but while one is affordable, the other is going to take some work. But that’s okay, just like in life, in Forza Horizon 5 the best houses to buy are often something to dream of down the line. That said, we can give you the best early house to buy, and the one you need to save up for. So let’s get going and maybe we can save you looking like Martin from Homes Under the Hammer.

Forza Horizon 5 Best Houses: Buenas Vistas

The first house you should be aiming for is on the coast just on the outskirts of Descansar Dorado. It’s called Buenas Vistas and will set you back a cool two million (2,000,000) credits. You should have this within a few hours of playing, if you’re properly going for it.

Why should you get it? As well as being a modern beach house, it has the phenomenal active perk unlock of Fast Travel to any road on the map. Instead of needing to get the Fast Travel barriers to be able to go somewhere, you can just select a road and pay 7600 credits. I mean, this is the first big outlay, and it’s hugely worth it.

Hotel Castillo

This one is not going to happen right away for you, because it’s the hugely priced 5,000,000 credits. It’s literally a medieval castle that includes staff so you even have a caretaker. It’s up in the top of the map right near the Guana Iuato sign.

Why should you buy it? Well, you’ll get a daily wheelspin every day you attend Horizon Mexico. In other words, even when you’ve been grinding things out, every day you log in to the game you’re going to get a wheelspin, and thus a chance to get more cash, more cars, more emotes, more everything. Well worth the 5 million credits!

Lugar Tranquilo

While Lugar Tranquilo isn’t one of the most expensive houses to buy in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll want to get it unlocked pretty early on. It’s located on the far right side of the map in Riviera Maya, just above “Playa Azul”.

Why should you buy it? Well, this house gives you the active perk called “Horizon Promo” which lets you photograph your collection. Photographing your cars is a good way to get accolade points, and is another seasonal event you can easily grab some points while doing.

