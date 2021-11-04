One of the things about Forza Horizon 5 that’s back from the previous game is the barn finds, where you can discover a hidden new car that gets fixed up to add to your collection. Thankfully, there are only 14 this time around, but with our Forza Horizon 5 barn locations guide, you’ll be filling out your collection in no time at all.

Again, there are only 14 to find, but with 11 different biomes in the game and the biggest map for a Forza Horizon game to date, you’re gonna need help. And hey, we enjoyed every second of racing around and finding cars in barns. If you want to do it yourself, by the way, make sure you buy as many houses as they always give a clue to a barn location.

Forza Horizon 5 | All Barn Finds, Locations

One other thing before we start, if you didn’t know, when you have discovered a barn location, you can leave a gift. This means you can leave behind a car present for the Forza Horizon 5 community. In other words, the next person to visit this barn will get a car with a little message from you. You can leave your gamertag or real name, or even be anonymous. Nice, right?

Just to be completely clear, in the map images below you’re looking for the purple circle which is the exact location of the barn. The white arrow is player position. You can ignore anything else bar those purple barn location icons. You will have to unlock the “rumour” which will happen as you play, and once you find the car you’ll have to wait a short while for it to be fixed up. Then, you simply go to your garage (home) when it’s ready and claim it. Nice.

Renault 4L Export: Near Dunas Blancas and Lago Blanco

This one isn’t too hard to find, but because the area is very desert and mountain based, it’s hard to see from certain vantage points. It’s smack dab in the middle of a strange location and in the middle of nowhere, but that’s the Dunas Blancas for you.

Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck: Near De Otro Mundo and Costa Rocosa

It’s easy to miss this one because it’s quite near a landmark that takes the eye from the search. Don’t forget to unlock the location and the nearby fast travel point (just North-West of the barn), for some easy XP and 50 accolade points.

GMC Jimmy: Atlantes Detula, bottom of the map in Gran Pantano

This one is actually a bit of a pain, and that’s because it’s in the middle of a load of trees and water. Don’t get distracted by the massive buildings with stairs on them, as you can’t go up there anyway. Head away from them into the jungle and find the waterfall, this barn is a little small farmyard area right after a small waterfall/glen/brook.

Ford Racing Escort MK1: La Gran Caldera, up the mountain

The Ford Racing Escort MK1 is pretty easy to get to as long as you approach it the right way. On the map where it says Descansar Dorado, travel down the road to the right of the text. Follow it all the way up the mountain until you get to the second big bend on the right. Once you get to the middle of the bend, head off the road straight across and you’ll find the car after breaking an XP board.

Porsche 911 Carrera RS: La Gran Caldera, right by the mountain

This one couldn’t be much closer to the Ford Racing Escort MK1 Forza Horizon barn location if it tried. It’s a slightly larger area than usual, with a barn but also a smaller outbuilding right near it. If you’re struggling to find it, head for Colinas Aridas on the map and head to the main road that leads up the mountain from the right. There you need to veer off at the first turn into the forest-area.

Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock: Let of Gran Pantano, within farmlands

There’s a large area of farmland near a road sign called “Teotihuacan” which is very near one of the potential homes you can own called “La Casa Solariegea”. You’ll need to head off-road and get into the farmland, which is yet another of the Forza Horizon 5 barn locations. Rescue the classic car, and wait a while, so you can drive it around later on.

Ferrari F40 Competizione: Left of Horizon Apex Outpost

As you can see in the image above, if you drive on the road adjacent to the Riviera Maya beach and take a U-turn following the path into the woodlands, you’ll come to a point where you can drive straight on or turn right. If you look diagonally between these two roads, you’ll see the barn between the trees.

Jaguar Sport XJR-15: La Selva Airport

You can’t really miss the Jaguar Sport XJR-15 Forza Horizon 5 barn location. You’ll almost certainly find yourself in the airport at some point due to the XP boards, fast travel board, and massive jump located at the end of the runway. Eventually a Horizon mission will take you here as well, whereby you’ll be flat out told there’s a Jaguar hiding. It’s off to the side of the airport, plain as day, really. Just in case you can’t find it, it’s to the right of a broken in half plane.

Dodge Viper GTS ACR: Gran Pantano

Once this rumour appears, it’s the easiest to find with our map. It’s slap bang in the middle of “Gran Pantano”, and the barn itself hosting the Dodge Viper is right on the “A” of the text on the map. The nearest house for sale here is Buena Esperanza for 700,000 credits, but there’s no perk to owning this one, so maybe just go get that barn find and get out of Dodge.

BMW 2002 Turbo: Top & Middle of the map

This one doesn’t have many landmarks near it at all, really, but there are a few races notable races and activities nearby. The nearest major road sign is Guana Juato, The actual barn location is right near the Fuera Del Camino Trail, as well. It’s hidden down a slope behind a farm area off a dirt track.

Chevrolet Corvette: Tierra Prospera, near the main road

This one isn’t too bad to find, but for us it was part of the map we hadn’t explored too much. Off the main road that runs through the middle of Mexico, and beneath Tierra Prospera, this is yet another farmlands looking area, and the barn find is sandwiched between the main road and an off-road dirt track, in among the trees.

Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback: Outside of Guanajuato

If you follow the path in the image above outside of the town called Guanajuato, you’ll arrive at an XP board. Shortly after it on the left, there’s a dirt road with two opposing fences that lead up each side of it. Drive up this path and you’ll find the Ford Mustang.

Ford F-100 – Tierra Prospera

This one isn’t far from the previous one, actually and is again in Tierra Prospera. It’s halfway between the Horizon Festival location and the Tierra Prospera text on the map. It’s also right next to a drift zone, and you can’t miss it. Nearly there, folks!

Ferrari 250 GTO – below Valle De Las Ranas

Right beneath the area where “The Eliminator” battle royale icon is. The Ferrarri 250 GTO is between two main roads in the middle of yet more farmlands and trees.

