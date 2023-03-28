Forza Horizon 5 and The Last of Us Part I get DLSS upgrades

NVIDIA has announced that some huge games like The Last of Us Part I and Forza Horizon 5 are getting DLSS performance upgrades, and those two particular blockbusters are pretty timely, as the PC port of Naughty Dog’s original game remade is out today (March 28th), while Forza Horizon 5 is set to get the Rally DLC expansion tomorrow (March 29th).

This news follows on from GDC 2023 where NVIDIA announced that all developers now have access to the DLSS 3 (deep learning super sampling) plugins, and that the company is improving the tools for press to use, in order to properly review DLSS.

Regarding Forza Horizon 5, NVIDIA says that “With DLSS 3, DLSS 2, and NVIDIA Reflex all supported, GeForce RTX gamers will receive the definitive Forza Horizon 5 experience, enhanced with ray tracing and AI-powered performance boosts.”

The list has actually grown by more than just The Last of Us and Forza Horizon 5, as Deceive Inc, Tchia, Smalland: Survive the Wilds (launching tomorrow in early access), and Gripper are also getting DLSS 2 support.

NVIDIA said:

At GDC last week, NVIDIA made DLSS Frame Generation publicly available for developers to integrate into their games and applications. The public release of our DLSS Frame Generation plugins will allow even more developers to adopt the framerate-boosting technology. DLSS Frame Generation is now also available to access via NVIDIA Streamline, an open-source, cross-vendor framework that simplifies the integration of super resolution technologies in 3D games and app.

On top of that, the image quality comparisons are improving with more technology:

NVIDIA Image Comparison & Analysis Tool (ICAT) helps anyone quickly analyze image quality between screenshots and videos, and works on any Windows PC. It’s critical for helping press determine the proper settings when doing image quality analysis. With the latest update, NVIDIA now supports HEVC format videos for comparison and the ability to export your analysis as a video file.