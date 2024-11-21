Xbox Black Friday deals includes wraps and controllers

Microsoft has announced its Black Friday deals for the Xbox family of consoles, and there’s quite a few items at a range of discounts.

First of all it’s worth noting that any hardware deals are available from midnight, and will run until December 2nd (though the Xbox Design Lab engraving offer will go on until December 5th).

The full list of deals is available on the official Microsoft Store page, but we’ve got some headline offers, below.

The Xbox Series S is £40 off if you grab the 512GB model or the Xbox Series S Family & Friends bundle. There is also £40 off refurbished consoles as well. The Series X console wrap (mineral camo) is half price, too.

If you want to get a new controller, some of the big sellers like the Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher are 20% of the suggested retail price. There is also free engraving if you are looking to get a standard or Elite Xbox Design Lab controller.

As you’d imagine, Game Pass is another one getting the Black Friday treatment. You can get a 14 day PC Game Pass code for £1, which Xbox says will give you “access to new games day one, including the upcoming launch of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, arriving in the PC gaming subscription on December 9”.

There are games on sale as well, if you don’t fancy joining Game Pass. Xbox says: “We are also offering up to 55% off popular Xbox Game Studios releases. Whether you’re chasing the blistering speed of Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport, or the excitement and adventure of Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends and Halo Infinite, this year’s Xbox Black Friday deals have something for you.”

Our Forza Horizon 5 review got a maximum 10/10 score, with Chris White saying: “Forza Horizon 5 has it all. Loads of cars to choose from, endless races and challenges, a map ripe for exploration, and magnificent visuals. Whether you want to track down Barn Finds, cruise around and listen to the amazing soundtrack across the various radio stations, or play through the story, Mexico is your oyster. There’s so much content for you to get stuck into that you’ll never be lost for something to do. There’s no doubt I’ve missed something out here, but that’s because there’s far too much to ever mention in one review. My advice? Get this game. You won’t regret it.”