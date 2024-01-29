Forza Horizon 5 adds Lunar New Year content

Playground Games has announced new content is coming to Forza Horizon 5 in the form of the update celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Announced on a blog post, the team says: “what better way to welcome the good fortune that the new year brings than with a nice drive through the Horizon Festival’s new features”, and indeed, it seems a fairly hefty update for a game that’s been out a while. The developer says that instead of two weeks, the Horizon Festival will have four weeks of content to celebrate this “new lunar cycle”.

The team says:

Each of these weeks comes with a reward car featuring some of the greatest vehicles to ever come out of the Middle Kingdom! Take it a step further and purchase the Chinese Lucky Stars Car Pack which includes three cars destined for greatness made in China and a VW that stole the country’s heart. Your luck doesn’t end there; thirteen previous reward cars make their way back to the Festival as Autoshow cars are available from January 30. Another firecracker blast from the past sets in with the extended night cycle that makes a return for this series. Gather your family for an amazing, traditional dinner, and some laps around the Horizon Festival with the Lunar New Year Update!

Here’s the list of new features added to the game:

13 Previous Exclusive Reward cars added to the Autoshow

9 Lunar New Year EventLab Props

1 Lunar New Year Collector Accolade

Chinese Lucky Stars Pack becomes available for purchase

5 new unlockable Festival Playlist Reward Cars

Limited Timed Series Features

Evolving World: Stadium Drift Arena

Evolving World: Dragon Drone Show

Evolving World: Fireworks collectible

2 Badges: Feeling Lucky, Lunar Dragon

Returning Extended Nights

On top of that, there’s bug fixes, as follows:

Improved the audio for the 2008 Aston Martin DBS

Fixed issues that occurred while trying to redeem a car through the message center

Fixed issues with players getting kicked out of the Weekly Trial

Solved the issue causing “Tropical Storm” and “Dust Storm” not to show up in Photo Mode during Spring Season

Fixed cosmetic issues on the 1970 Fast X Dodge Charger, 1966 Fast X Chevrolet Impala, and the 2022 Gordon Murray T.50

Playground Games also has a list of issues it is currently investigating, here. You can check out the full list of returning cars, patch notes, and more, via the official blog.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now for PC and Xbox Series S|X. It’s also in GamePass.