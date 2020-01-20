Virgin Media is offering an Xbox One S to new customers

If you have been after an Xbox One S, Virgin Media is currently offering a deal for new customers that includes an Xbox One S with Forza Horizon. If a new console is not what you are looking for you can choose £150 bill credit.

The offer is dependant on you choosing the Ultimate Oomph deal with Virgin Media.

Ultimate Oomph, currently priced at £89 per month, includes “the UK’s fastest widely available broadband with average download speeds of 516Mbps”. Also included in the package are 270 TV channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport in 4K as well as a mobile SIM with unlimited data, text and calls.

The offer is available to new customers only and a minimum of 12 months on the contract is required. If you were to cancel before that period is up, there will be a fee to end the service early. The Xbox console comes with a 12 month manufacturer warranty. If you choose the £150 bill credit, that will be applied to your first bill, with any remaining balance applied to subsequent bills until the credit is used.

The offer is available to new customers taking the deal between 20 January until 11:59 p.m. on 22 January, 2020. For more information you can visit the Virgin Media Shop.