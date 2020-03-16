Virgin Media is offering a free Nintendo Switch for new customers

Virgin Media has announced its latest deal for new customers, which includes a free Nintendo Switch or £150 bill credit when signing up to all Bigger bundles.

The deal is only available to brand new customers when they sign up to any of the Virgin Media’s Bigger bundles between now and Wednesday 18 March.

The Bigger bundle is currently price at £45 per month and comes loaded with 220+ channels, including top entertainment channels and BT Sport in 4K, 108Mbps broadband and weekend calls.There are a few different bundles to choose from: Bigger bundle plus movies; Bigger bundle plus sports; and Bigger bundle plus sports and movies.

There are, of course, some finer details to the deal including a minimum of a 12 month contract, and an early cancellation fee if you were to cancel before the end of the term. There’s only one Switch per household and availability will be subject to stock and colour of the device may vary. You can find out more on the deal and the terms and conditions here.