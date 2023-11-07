Green Hell ‘Building Update’ now available on consoles

Creepy Jar has announced that the Building Update for Green Hell is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Released earlier this year for PC, the update is the result of feedback from players along with Creepy Jar’s commitment to the game. The update allows players to build treehouses and build on water, along with some big quality-of-life improvements.
Some of the features of the Green Hell Building Update include:
Build your home in the trees – Utilizing a new Climbing Rope construction, players can head to the treetops to build their very own treehouse! Find the biggest tree around—covered with Indigo Blue Leptonia Mushrooms and Banisteropsis Vine—and assemble your two-story Wooden/Bamboo Tree House.
Footbridge – Make easy walking connections between your tree constructions as well as your water and land abodes.
Whatever floats your boat – The new Floating Frame & Triangular Floating Frame will allow players to build their abode up to 3 floors high right on the water.
3-sided fun – Use new Wooden/Bamboo Triangular Frames to create a more unique home than ever before.
STAY OUT! – Keep out unwanted visitors with Wooden/Bamboo Doors.
More building material options – Bamboo and Wood everywhere! Build new versions of walls, roofs, and ceilings out of the material of your fancy.
Hit ‘em hard – No predator is safe when players wield the all-new Heavy Stone Axe, the first two-handed axe players can craft on their own.
Revamped notebook – The player notebook is slimmer and more organized than ever.
Clear your path – Cut down big palms, logs, stumps, and branches to clear your path all through the Amazon.
