Green Hell ‘Building Update’ available now

Creepy Jar’s Green Hell has received the Building Update for all players completely free of charge, and better yet, it’s available right now on PC. Following on from a Pre-Update Beta and receiving feedback from thousands of hardcore fans, Creepy Jar has taken it onboard and “not only refined the Building Update ahead of today’s launch but also took notes on improvements that players would like to see next.”
The beta was so successful that it’ll be the first of many, with Creepy Jar planning on running more in the future. For now, though, Green Hell and its building update will include plenty of new content including the ability to build treehouses. The full list of features for the update can be found below.
- Build your home in the trees – Utilizing a new Climbing Rope construction, players can head to the treetops to build their very own treehouse! Find the biggest tree around—covered with Indigo Blue Leptonia Mushrooms and Banisteropsis Vine—and assemble your two-story Wooden/Bamboo Tree House.
- Footbridge – Make easy walking connections between your tree constructions as well as your water and land abodes.
- Whatever floats your boat – The new Floating Frame & Triangular Floating Frame will allow players to build their abode up to 3 floors high right on the water.
- 3-sided fun – Use new Wooden/Bamboo Triangular Frames to create a more unique home than ever before.
- STAY OUT! – Keep out unwanted visitors with Wooden/Bamboo Doors.
- More building material options – Bamboo and Wood everywhere! Build new versions of walls, roofs, and ceilings out of the material of your fancy.
- Hit ‘em hard – No predator is safe when players wield the all-new Heavy Stone Axe, the first two-handed axe players can craft on their own.
- Revamped notebook – The player notebook is slimmer and more organized than ever.
- Clear your path – Cut down big palms, logs, stumps, and branches to clear your path all through the Amazon.