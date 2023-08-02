Xbox at Gamescom 2023 will include three hour long live streams

Microsoft has confirmed its Xbox Gamescom 2023 presence, and it sounds like there’s going to be a lot of games, streams, and more to come. Happening from Wednesday August 23rd until Sunday August 27th, the Xbox Gamescom booth will have presentations for Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Ara: History Untold, and more. Elsewhere you can get hands-on with The Elder Scrolls Online, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Towerborne (from developer Stoic) will be unveiled at the Showcase.

Integrated Marketing Lead Xbox, Maxi Graeff explained that “over 25 titles from our third-party partners and ID@Xbox friends will be playable on the booth”, and it includes “the world debuts of GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios’ Payday 3, DontNod’s recently announced Jusant, FromSoftware’s ARMORED CORE VI: Fires of Rubicon, Recreate Games’ Party Animals, CD PROJEKT RED’s Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Spotlight by Quantic Dream’s Under the Waves, Sega Atlus‘ Persona 5 Tactica and many more”.

If you do manage to get to the show in Germany, here’s the show opening times:

Thursday, August 24 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Friday, August 25 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Saturday, August 26 – 9:00am – 8:00 pm CEST

Sunday, August 27 – 9:00am – 8:00pm CEST

If you can’t make it, like most people, you will be able to enjoy “three days of approx. 3 hour live streams” direct from the Xbox Gamescom 2023 booth. These will be happening on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and will include gameplay, developer chats, and community segments.

Xbox FanFest will also offer after-hour booth events for fans to connect with Team Xbox and fellow players, “play FanFest Trivia, and more”, and to get tickets for that, you’ll need to check out this link.

It seems there’s plenty to be excited about for Xbox fans, right now, as we’ve also just had the announcement of some of the Xbox Game Pass titles for August, which includes the likes of Celeste, BroForce Forever, and Everspace 2.