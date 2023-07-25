Starfield animated anthology released by Bethesda

As we get ever closer to the September release date for Starfield, we’re learning more and more about the title, and now Bethesda has released an anthology of animated videos to get people even more in the mood for the game.

Each video is a few minutes long, and first up is “Supra Et Ultra“, and we’ve dropped each video below, along with the title and official description. Starfield is without doubt one of the biggest games of 2023 still to come, so get watching.

In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, a courier pilot named Kent aspires to live in the most desirable part of the Settled Systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital’s elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for.

Second, then, is “Where Hope is Built“.

Vanna—an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars—desperately wants to explore the stars, and only one thing is standing in her way: a working ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream.

Lastly we’ve got “The Hand that Feeds“.

Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime eking out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the “pleasure city” to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she quickly catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?

Starfield hits Xbox Series S|X and PC on September 6th, however if you pre-order the premium or constellation edition, you can get “up to five days” early access to the game “dependent on purchase date and subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences”.