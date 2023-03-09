Starfield release date is September 6th, see more in June “Direct”

Bethesda and Xbox has confirmed the new Starfield release date, and it’s September 6th, but you’ll see more pretty soon, as a new “Direct” is happening in June as well.

While we all try to get used to the fact that everyone is just using the Nintendo Direct model, and even the name, a “Starfield Direct” is coming on June 11th. A new trailer was released to showcase the new Starfield release date, which you can check out, below:

Game director Todd Howard explained more at the end of the trailer, saying:

We have poured ourselves into this game and even I’m surprised how much we can pour: it is large. We’re playing the game all the time. But also, this June we’re gonna bring you into the studio, and give you a deep dive in the game at our Starfield Direct. There’s so much that we still have to show you. The game has many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience. And again, thank you all for all your excitement about the game: your support, your comments, we really do read it all. We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us. Believe it or not, we’re kinda the same. We miss it, and we really just can’t wait for you all to play it. So thanks, and we’ll see you soon.

The Starfield release date was also confirmed via a YouTube Community Post, simply saying “For all, into the starfield 🚀 9.6.23”, which confirmed UK residents at first, thinking the game was coming in June, but not, that’s a US date format: September 6th, 2023.

You can check out all the 2023 release dates so far in our handy article. Starfield is coming to PC and Xbox on September 6th, 2023.