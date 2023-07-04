Persona 5 Tactica character trailer reveals Joker, Morgana, and Erina

During ATLUS Presents: The Official Persona 5 Tactica Panel at Anime Expo, the developer revealed a new Persona 5 Tactica trailer that dives into the characters you’ll be spending (presumably a lot of) time with when the game launches later this year on all formats, and into Game Pass.

The new trailer features voice actors from the game such as Leeanna Albanese (Erina), Matthew Mercer (Yusuke), Cherami Leigh (Makoto), and Xanthe Huynh (Haru) and is all about the “background and unique set of skills that characters Joker, Morgana, and Erina (new character) bring to the battlefield against the tyrannical Legionnaires”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Persona 5 Tactica features an all-new story, the return of fan-favorite characters, and brand-new allies and foes. Join the group as they lead an emotional revolution in this thrilling combat adventure!

Persona 5 has been a major hit with pretty much all the team here that have played it, first on PlayStation, then the Royal version that added even more content, and now the Steam and Switch version. Before this strategy-RPG take on the game, there was Strikers, which was a musou-style game, and even that was pretty good, with Chris White saying: “The music is great, and the visuals are solid, even if they do look exactly the same as Persona 5 did nearly five years ago. This isn’t some cheap cash-in for Persona fans; it’s a great game with a fresh approach to combat and a gripping story”.

Persona 5 Tactica launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on November 17th, 2023. Persona 5 Tactica will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.