PayDay 3 closed beta confirmed, details of how to register revealed

Deep Silver and developer Starbreeze has announced a PayDay 3 beta that will be taking place from August 2nd to August 7th, with chances to play on both PC (via Steam) but also via Xbox Series S|X.

In the PayDay 3 beta you’ll be able to play as the original gang (Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf), the clown mask wearing gang that’s recognisable from the franchise. Each of the four characters will have their own unique skillset, as you’d expect.

There’s a new trailer for PayDay 3 (“Do Time to Get Time” teaser), released a few days ago, which is basically offering someone the chance to go to a Swedish prison in order to play the game first. No really, watch:

PayDay 3 is the much anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, PayDay-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That’s what makes PayDay a high-octane, co-op FPS experience without equal.

Anyway, in the closed beta you’ll get to experience “No Rest for the Wicked”, described as a “classic heist, that gives players the opportunity relieve a small bank of the cash cluttering up their vault. Go stealthily without anyone noticing how the cash evaporated or go loud and create cinematic chaos in an NYC robbery that’s worthy of the silver screen”.

All difficulties will be playable in the closed beta, with a level cap of Infamy Level 22, and weapon progression being at 8.

To sign up for the beta on PC, you’ll need to head over to the Steam Store page, while the Xbox insider Hub App is where you’ll find the information needed for the Xbox Series S|X sign-ups for the PayDay 3 beta.

PayDay 3 is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as PC Game Pass), Xbox Series S|X (again, it’s in Game Pass), and PlayStation 5 on September 21st.