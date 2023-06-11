Payday 3 gets an official release date

Starbreeze has today announced an official release date for Payday 3, and it’ll be releasing on September 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase, it was accompanied by a world-exclusive gameplay trailer which you can watch at the bottom of the page. Regular DLC is set to be released after the launch, and will be on sale at the recommended retail price of $39.99.

Payday 3 takes players to the city of unlimited possibilities – New York City. The Payday Gang, consisting of Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains return from retirement, and find themselves in the Big Apple after an unknown threat appears, shattering the illusion of peacefully living on the “right” side of the law. As they say, “Leopards can’t change their spots”, and thanks to years of experience and a mysterious new player in the criminal underworld, they quickly get their hands on the first lucrative heists and leave their explosive calling card with the city’s security and police forces.

It’ll feature plenty of cool features which are listed below:

The Tightest Crew – The legendary Payday Crew, feared by the law and underworld alike, is back. New York City has a lot of opportunities for a heister with a plan.

Give in to your greed – Give outlet to your greed and let loose in Payday 3. Claim any valuables you might come across in order to build a private arsenal of weapons, cosmetics and accolades.

The Art of Heisting – In Payday 3 the choice is in the hands of the players. Choose your equipment, your skills and your approach. Each heist will play differently depending on the choices you make.

Thrive in Co-op – play heists with elegance, as in Ocean’s Eleven, or go toe-to-toe with the security services, as in HEAT. Each playthrough is unique and full of action and tension!

Watch the release date trailer for Payday 3 here: