Payday 3 publisher PLAION offers the public chance to earn “month’s average salary”

To celebrate the launch of Payday 3, publishers PLAION offered members of the public a chance to win a “month’s average salary.” A van drove around the fine capital of London, where members of the public could follow it to a secret location, with over 2,000 Payday 3-themed notes being grabbed from the vehicle in under 10 minutes, with the lucky ones being entered into a draw for the prize loot.

A new poll conducted by OnePoll found that out of 2,000 people, many would spend around £600 on clothing, tech, and home furnishings within the first three days of each month. 37% of those polled said if they knew they’d get away with robbing a bank, they absolutely would! Naughty, naughty.

“It can be tricky not to spend your hard-earned cash all at once, especially at a time when most expenditures are completely unavoidable,” said a spokesperson for PLAION who commissioned the research. “We can certainly understand the temptation of wanting to rob a bank to get that much-needed injection of cash. However, disposable income won’t get you far behind bars, so we suggest that the heisting fantasy is best left experienced in video games.”

The poll also revealed some other interesting results:

£722 flies out of accounts in southeast UK, the highest in the country, whereas the southwest is at its lowest at £544

18-24-year olds spend £42 on takeaways, more than any other age group

41% said they buy things that aren’t necessary to live

24% said they’d be able to rob a bank without leaving a trace (like The Ghost)

27% believed themselves to be the brains behind the heist (aka The Mastermind)

Payday 3 is now available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

You can watch a video of the heisters in action below: