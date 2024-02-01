Metro Awakening is a VR game coming later this year

Deep Silver and Vertigo Games has announced Metro Awakening, a VR experience set in the Metro universe, coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest, and PCVR.

Metro Awakening will be a prequel from the author and creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, and will see players thrown into “an unforgiving post-apocalyptic world that blends the series’ staples of highly atmospheric exploration, storytelling, and stealth combat”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Metro Awakening stays true to the series’ hallmark storytelling, with an all-new standalone narrative and original concept penned by Dmitry Glukhovsky which serves as a prequel to the beloved Metro 2033. You assume the role of Serdar, a doctor on a quest to reunite with his wife by traveling through the mutant-ridden tunnels beneath a post-apocalyptic Moscow. As Serdar, you will navigate a complex storyline that tests beliefs in the rational and tempts you to embrace the awakening of the being you are destined to become. Glukhovsky also serves as a story and lore consultant. Faithful to its legacy, Metro Awakening immerses players in an intense first-person adventure, seamlessly blending survival and stealth action enhanced by cutting-edge VR technology. While armed with some of Metro’s most iconic survival gear, venture into the depths of the subterranean world and feel the panic as you scramble for gas mask filters; experience the pulse-quickening charge of your flickering headlamp in the darkness; and embrace the heart-pounding intensity of combat.

“This origins story is so essential to me,” said Dmitry Glukhovsky. “It feels like returning to the foundations and roots of the series – now to the level that VR technology can bring”.

Interestingly, Deep Silver also confirmed that “development continues separately at 4A Games on the next mainline instalment of the Metro series“, and offered an update into how things are going for 4A Games via this blog post.

Metro Awakening is coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest 2 and 3, and PCVR in 2024.