Dead Island 2 getting ‘SoLA’ expansion next month

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced that SoLA, the second story expansion for Dead Island 2, will be arriving on April 17. The new DLC is centered around SoLA, a Californian music festival, and with it comes new legendary weapons, new enemies, and a new story.

Stage dive into the heart of SoLA, the ultimate Californian music festival, built upon ancient grounds. Stalking the pulsating heart of LA’s final rave is a psychedelic beat that has unleashed total chaos, leaving nothing but a rotting crater of gore and a malevolent presence haunting the shadows. Something is out there and it’s still hungry.

The key features in the Dead Island 2 SoLA expansion are as follows:

A deadly virus sweeps through The Valley, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies as a chthonic rhythm calls from beyond: the beat of the Autophage. Lured to the festival by an enigmatic warning message, players must explore SoLA’s ruins and put a stop to this otherworldly menace. New Location. A visceral, gore-drenched music festival in the heart of LA (or HELL-A, as we like to call it) echoing to the sound of The Beat which threatens to turn the living into zombies, and with the potential to be heard across the world.

Including the Whipper, a new apex variant enemy, driven mad with self-loathing by the Autophage. Their compulsion to self-mutilate has turned them into a horrific nightmare of disemboweled intestines, allowing them to lash out at range. And Clotter, another new unsettling apex zombie, that can decompose into a revolting pile of gore, making it immune from damage in that form, and then reform elsewhere to continue the fight. Capable of firing a powerful jet of putrid blood from their heart. New Legendary Weapons. Such as the Ripper: a deadly fusion of a baseball bat and circular saw into a percussive machine of dismemberment. And the Sawblade Launcher: a heavy weapon firing rotary sawblades; the perfect weapon for ranged decapitation and dismemberment.

We quite enjoyed the original release of Dead Island 2 when it came out last year, saying “This simply isn’t a game to focus on the emotional toll of a zombie apocalypse. It’s not interested in portraying humans as the real monsters or forcing you to make tough choices to survive. It revels in dropping you in tiny play areas with locked gates that need batteries, a small horde of zombies to defeat, and maybe a handy puddle of water, gasoline, or acid to kite them through. Hell, one side quest is just you killing in imaginative ways so an influencer can wow her followers. It’s not exactly plumbing new comedy depths these days, but it’s still entertaining.”