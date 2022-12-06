Dead Island 2 Showcase streaming tonight | Here’s how to watch

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios will be hosting ‘Another Day In HELL-A’ tonight on their official Twitch channel, a showcase for all things Dead Island 2. Viewers will be able to watch brand new gameplay and find out all new information regarding the open world zombie sequel, including a new trailer.

The stream kicks off at 8pm GMT, and can also be watched on YouTube (video below), and via Prime Video in the UK and North America from midnight. Dead Island 2 releases on April 28, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games.