Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 could be the ultimate RPG | Hands-on preview

I could spend the majority of this preview of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 talking about its many systems and mechanics, but I think I’ll save that for later. What I think would be better for everyone reading is if I told you how it felt to play it, what it’s like to exist in this world, and just how big this RPG is. From stepping foot into the stunning environment to learning the tricks of the trade to fighting, this has the potential to be one of the biggest and best RPGs of the modern era, and all I want to do is keep on playing.

Riding around Medieval Europe at the turn of the 15th century is one hell of an experience. The detail within the beautiful forests and vast fields, filled with beautiful flowers and greenery under the glare of a piercing sun is breath-taking. Not only does its flora feel alive, the animals and the people that exist within it give the world so much life. Hogs, rabbits, cows, and horses make you feel at ease, but then venturing off the beaten path might lead to a pack of wolves or hounds that have the ability to rip you limb from limb. You never feel safe, and unless you’re prepared, death will come knocking.

There is a similar story when it comes to combat. Fighting is tough, and certainly isn’t something to be taken for granted. Each fight takes strategical blows and a cleverly planned defence if you are to win. Whenever you have to face more than one enemy, it becomes so much harder. You can place each strike of your sword to attack from above, to either side, or a swipe from below. Your opponent might block, but a well-timed strike or combo can mean the difference between victory and defeat. They’ll lunge at you, but if you manage to block, a sharp riposte will surprise them and offer a brief moment of respite.

You constantly live in a suspended sense of danger, even when you’re wandering around one of the many peaceful towns, because if you look at someone the wrong way, go somewhere you’re not supposed to, or say the wrong thing, it could very well result in a duel. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is about intelligence in how you fight, what you say, and how you tackle a quest. Although at present I’m about ten hours in, I’ve yet to get very far. That isn’t because it’s a slow game, and it doesn’t take that long to get going. No, it’s because I’m so immersed in every facet of my life as Henry of Skalitz, that I want to see everything, find my own way, and push on with the story when I am ready.

There are plenty of side quests to get stuck into that take you across the entire first region, and I’ve met plenty of wonderful NPCs that all feel real and not carbon copies of one and other. That also filters down to those you don’t interact with. I’ve been to many taverns and taken a seat just to listen to the conversations that flow after a few jugs of ale. Arguments between two civilians in the street, random brawls breaking out by a tavern, farmers working the fields, and passers by on horse back wishing me a good day. There are various bandits that tend to strike when you’re away from civilisation along the country roads, and even when travelling, there’s a chance you’ll be pulled into an altercation.

The first big quest after you’ve finished the opening section sees you trying to get to an large event. What I didn’t expect was how long it would take for this to happen. That’s not a complaint by the way; and it’s actually a compliment to how layered and interesting the optional quests to get there take up a lot of your time while also showing you some of the key features of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Going to see the blacksmith takes you on a quest to find a lost cart with supplies, but you also learn how to forge your own weapons and items made of metal. Then there’s the miller who’ll have you finding a resource at grave sites to make a golem, while at the same time learning to stealth attack, pick pockets, and lockpick.

It all feels so organic how you play. I never felt a sniff of a fetch quest, and even when you do have to go somewhere and grab something, it’s done in such a way that feels like a different quest to the last. You are living a life as Henry, eating so you don’t get hungry and starve while at the same time not overeating and feeling sick. You are getting to bed at a reasonable hour so you don’t get over tired. You’re keeping yourself clean so that people don’t avoid you when you need their help. There are various shop owners to trade with, locations for sharpening your blades and drying your herbs so they don’t go off as quickly, a tavern to sleep and drink in, stables to buy horses and buy your own new equipment, and so much more.

I am currently in love with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. While the save system isn’t as good as it can be and though it contains a sometimes overbearing survival system, I’m so in love with the world and the characters, and while I can’t really talk about the story, I am so happy with what I’m seeing and what I’m playing that I’m so glad I’ve still got a long way to go. It’s challenging, but each obstacle becomes a thrilling opportunity to overcome it and move forward. Fighting is methodical and strict, but satisfying when your plans succeed, and living within this vast open world means 2025 is starting off very nicely indeed.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 on February 4th.