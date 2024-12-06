Kingdom Come: Deliverance II gets official story trailer

Warhorse Studios and PLAION have revealed the official story trailer for their upcoming open world RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. In the trailer, players will get to see the brutality and chaos of its realistic medieval world. The story follows Henry, a young man searching for justice after his parents were murdered, embarking on a journey where his morality and integrity is pushed to the limit.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a true sequel to its predecessor but developed and written in such a way that it is perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Diving back into the heart-pounding world of 15th Century Bohemia (Central Europe), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II picks up where its predecessor left off, thrusting players into the shoes of Henry, the steadfast son of a blacksmith, embroiled in a tumultuous tale of vengeance, betrayal, and self-discovery. In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith’s forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war.

It was recently announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has reached 1 million wishlists on Steam and has gone gold, and will also be launching one week earlier than originally planned. It will now be coming on February 4 next year. If you’re as excited for us for its release in quarter one of 2025, you can watch the exciting new trailer below:

As mentioned, it will release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on 4 February 2025.