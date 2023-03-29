Bethesda has announced that the latest TESO add-on content is now available for last-gen and current-gen consoles. The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate DLC adds two new dungeons that form the start of the Shadow of Morrowind adventure, and it’s out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

This latest addon also comes with update 37, which is free for all TESO players, and offers “a series of additions and improvements to the game”. You can check out the full patch notes for the update as well as The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate on the official forums. Of note, there’s a brand new accessibility feature (screen narration), and an option to hide your shoulders, so you can hide that part of your outfit at an Outfit Station.

Below, we’ve got the official description of the DLC as well as the latest gameplay trailer:

Gather your allies and venture into brand-new four-player PvE dungeons: Bal Sunnar and Scrivener’s Hall. In these dungeons, you discover two unique stories that kick off the larger Shadow Over Morrowind adventure, leading into the upcoming Necrom Prologue and Necrom Chapter release later this year.

The two stories are Bal Sunnar and Scrivener’s Hall, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate will cost you 1500 crowns from the in-game store, but it’s also available if you have the ESO Plus Membership. Bethesda notes that if your ESO membership lapses, you will lose access to the DLC until you renew or buy it with in-game crowns. There’s a more expensive collector’s bundle available for 4000 crowns which also gets you the DLC as well as the Antecedent Scholar’s Guar mount, the Blightlord’s Skeever pet, and five Crown Experience Scroll. That collector’s bundle is available from the featured section of the in-game crown store.

To start the DLC you have three options. Firstly you can just teleport into either of the two dungeons using the map, but you can also use the dungeon finder tool. Lastly you can walk walk up to the dungeon entrances within Stonefalls (Ball Sunnar) and The Rift (Scrivener’s Hall) to access the content.

The Elder Scrolls Online is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.