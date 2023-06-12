Jusant, a brand new game from DON’T NOD, has been announced

DON’T NOD has revealed its brand new game at the Xbox Games Showcase, an action puzzle climbing game called Jusant. It was also announced it will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Fall 2023, and is going to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Experience climbing like never before in this action-puzzle climber and meditative journey to reach the top of an immeasurable tall tower and uncover clues along the way. Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths, and unravel the secrets left behind from a bygone civilization with the help of a mysterious companion.

To give players a chance to try out Jusant, a playable demo is available now on Steam. It’s all about mastering climbing tools and watching stamina in an effort to navigate the tower. Players will be challenged to choose the best approach, using their tools correctly and finding different ways to climb up, reaching higher altitudes and honing their skills. There’re clues scattered around and leftover signs that show what happened to the people that once lived there.

Jusant features a chilled out soundtrack and a meditative atmosphere, with some beautiful environments and several biomes to explore. That’s not to say the elements won’t be a factor, as windy slopes can be quite the adversary, forcing players to find refuge in tunnels lit only by bioluminescence. The Ballast, a mysterious companion, will help to reveal hidden paths and clues of the tower’s unknown past.

“We are very pleased to be announcing our newest game launching in Fall 2023, Jusant, at the Xbox Games Showcase. It’s a unique take on climbing that we hope all kinds of players can enjoy, with its calming and peaceful atmosphere. With Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and now Jusant, 2023 is shaping up to be one of DON’T NOD’s most exciting years yet.”, said Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON’T NOD.

You can watch the announcement trailer here: