Lost Records: Bloom & Rage gets new release window

DON’T NOD’s upcoming narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage has got a new release window, set to be available early 2025. Originally set to come out at the end of this year, the decision has been made to push the game from the creative minds of Life is Strange back just a little bit more.

After a thorough evaluation of industry news, we have made the decision to slightly postpone the release to ensure that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage has a successful launch and the space it deserves. Another upside to this new release window is that the team can capitalize on this additional time by adding an extra layer of polish to the game.

“We know that many of our fans are eagerly awaiting this game, just as they are the recently announced next installment of Life is Strange,” said Oskar Guilbert, CEO at DON’T NOD. “Let’s give both games the space they need to shine. The wait will be worth it. We are excited to share this new adventure with you and we are confident it will become a memorable new chapter in the universe of DON’T NOD.”

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative adventure that follows the lives and friendships of four high school girls in 1995. Players will reunite and unearth the buried secrets left behind in Velvet Cove in a nostalgic, surreal, and emotional story, travelling timelines, filming your summer, and making life-changing decisions along the way.

DON’T NOD will be encouraging people to check out their social media pages throughout the summer to show off more of the game as they lead up to the release. It will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in early 2025.