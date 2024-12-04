Lost Records: Bloom & Rage gets a new trailer

Don’t Nod has released a new trailer for 2025’s Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, explaining some of the events and characters of the game.

The press release says: “This latest trailer introduces darker themes like adversity and conflict. It invites players and fans to piece together fragmented memories and offers the closest look yet at the supernatural mysteries that the Abyss presents. What is the Abyss and how will it change the lives of Swann and friends?”

Check out the new video, below:

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative-driven adventure set over two timelines, following four high school girls who form lasting friendships over the summer, only to face a mysterious event that will change them forever. It releases on February 18 (“Bloom”) and March 18 (“Rage”) on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The track featured in the Abyss trailer is composed by Montréal duo Milk & Bone, who play a major role in the soundtrack of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Additionally, check out their brand-new single, “FORGONE,” one of the licensed songs that will be part of the game’s soundtrack, among others. “FORGONE” will be released on December 6 on all popular music platforms.

Milk & Bone said: “We’re so thrilled to be able to announce our collaboration with DON’T NOD for the original soundtrack of Lost Records. Scoring a narrative video game like this has always been a dream of ours, and we could not have ever hoped for a better partnership. As gamers and big fans of previous DON’T NOD games, it was such an honour to be able to infuse the game with our identity and to tap into our melancholic signature sound!”

On top of that, a physical copy of the game on PS5 is coming via Maximum Entertainment, and is coming in Summer 2025. Digitally, the two-part game promises “a deeply immersive journey, with Part One (“Bloom”) launching on February 18, 2025, followed by Part Two (“Rage”) on March 18, 2025.”