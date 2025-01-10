Original song from Lost Records: Bloom & Rage released

“See You in Hell” by Nora Kelly Band, an original song from DON’T NOD’s upcoming game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, has been released. The single and music video from the Montréal act has been distributed by Kid Katana and is available to listen all all popular streaming platforms.

Speaking of the Bloom & Rage song, Nora Kelly said, “It has been beyond fulfilling partnering with DON’T NOD and developing an original song for their upcoming videogame. The game follows a group of teen girls in the ‘90s who form a punk band, and my song ‘See You in Hell’ is the song they write and perform over the course of the story. So cool! Thank you DON’T NOD for bringing me back to my riot grrrl punk roots and believing in my songwriting skills. Go check out the song on all streaming platforms and I’ll see you in hell!”

“‘See You in Hell’ serves as a conduit for the friends’ powerful emotions, allowing them to channel their shared experiences into something transformative,” added Beatrix Moersch, Lead Audio at DON’T NOD. “Acting as a catalyst, the song becomes a central force around which the four girls crystallize their friendship. Bloom & Rage extends this experience to the player, inviting them to participate actively in the song’s creation.”

We played a preview of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage last year and said “I loved all the mid-90s references and the visuals along with the video camera feature, and that familiar Life is Strange gameplay where you can look at points of interest and listen to Swann’s thoughts no matter how goofy or sentimental they are. Bloom & Rage is a great reminder of why DON’T NOD are so good at what they do. The story is full of mystery, and while I’m interested to know what happens, it is the characters and their relationships that made me enjoy it the most.”

You can watch and listen to the new song from Bloom & Rage below: