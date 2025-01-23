Lost Records: Bloom & Rage “Tape 2” delayed by four weeks

Developer Don’t Nod has announced a four week delay for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2, which is the second part of the team’s new game.

On top of that, the team has also announced pricing (39,99€/$39.99/£35.89, with a 10% launch discount), that will include both parts of the game, also known as “Bloom” and “Rage”. Don’t Nod says that the two together “offer an immersive experience adding up to roughly 10-12 hours of gameplay. Tape 2 (“Rage”) will become available as a free downloadable update when it is released.”

While Tape 1 will be released on February 18, 2025, as planned, DON’T NOD has made the decision to slightly push back the release of Tape 2 (“Rage”) by four weeks, to April 15, 2025. This decision was made to allow for additional optimization and to give the team the necessary time to refine the experience for players and enhance the storytelling for a truly immersive continuation of the journey. In the meantime, players and fans can expect some fun and interactive activities on social media to keep them entertained in the time between the two Tapes. These events will be an opportunity to dive even deeper into the world of Lost Records, interact with the community and share unique moments around the game.

We had a chance to play a preview build of this one back in August 2024, and Chris White adored it, saying: “I loved all the mid-90s references and the visuals along with the video camera feature, and that familiar Life is Strange gameplay where you can look at points of interest and listen to Swann’s thoughts no matter how goofy or sentimental they are. Bloom & Rage is a great reminder of why DON’T NOD are so good at what they do. The story is full of mystery, and while I’m interested to know what happens, it is the characters and their relationships that made me enjoy it the most.”

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is coming to PC and consoles starting on February 18th.