Lost Records by Don’t Nod gets a new trailer

Developer Don’t Nod has released a new trailer for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage during the ID@Xbox Showcase, which is the new game from the Montreal Studio. The game is a new IP from the creative team behind Life is Strange, and was announced at the 2023 Game Awards, due for release on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 later this year.

As you’d probably expect, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative adventure game, and it’s “set in the fictional town of Velvet Cove in the summer of 1995”. In the story, Don’t Nod says “Four high school friends – Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat – spend the summer together hanging out, playing music, and becoming best friends… until something changes the trajectory of all their lives. After 27 years of silence between them, they reunite to confront the dark secrets that made them promise to never speak again.”

In this new trailer, discover Velvet Cove through the lens of a camcorder belonging to the game’s main protagonist, Swann, who is gearing up for her last summer in the fictional Michigan town. In the trailer we get a glimpse into Swann’s personality: her introverted nature and her love of capturing slices of reality on her camcorder. We also see some in-game areas that players will explore and characters they will get to meet when the game releases late 2024. At the start of the summer, Swann gets to know a group of friends – Nora, Autumn, and Kat. She spends the summer forming close bonds with each of them: Nora, rebellious, eccentric and full of energy; Autumn, the thoughtful and charismatic group leader; and Kat: pragmatic, strong-willed and enigmatic. Four very different personalities and perspectives come together on that fateful summer of ‘95 to uncover secrets that will bind – and break – the group. Will the girls balance each other out, or clash in weird and wonderful ways?

Don’t Nod has also confirmed that Lost Records will be coming in two parts, with a month between each part. The developer says that “a natural break in the story means that players will be able to start discussions, share theories, and eagerly anticipate the next part in the story”.

The game will also feature an original soundtrack made for the game.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC later this year.