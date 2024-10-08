Starfield 6LP vinyl soundtrack available for pre-order

Bethesda Game Studios and Laced Records have teamed up for the Starfield deluxe vinyl, and you can pre-order it now.

The double LP soundtrack will feature 20 of the core tracks as well, and an exclusive edition with blue and white discs is available from Laced Records, while the black disc variant is also available via third-party retailers.

The 6-disc box set that’s exclusive to Laced, however, contains 66 “specially mastered tracks pressed to silver and white galaxy-effect, heavyweight discs (the Standard Edition features traditional black discs.)”. Laced says that the “Box set artwork is by the team at Bethesda Game Studios, adorning a rigid board slipcase housing printed inner sleeves”, and adds that “the set includes a 12” art print and Constellation logo sticker.” Also worth noting that Aeralie Brighton (DEATHLOOP, Ori series) is a featured vocalist on the soundtrack.

Throughout all Bethesda Game Studios titles, music is an integral part of the player’s journey and a constant companion on one’s adventure. Composer Inon Zur’s long-running collaboration with the studio began all the way back in 2008 with the launch of Fallout 3. With the Starfield score, they sought to evoke both the vastness of space and humanity’s curiosity-driven efforts to chart the unknown. This led to Zur weaving together traditional and non-traditional orchestral and electronic palettes into an aural tapestry of the organic and the synthetic. During development, the team circulated an eclectic range of reference points: launching off with sci-fi staples John Williams and Jerry Goldsmith; passing through a classical nebula of Debussy, Ravel, and Prokofiev; flying by Vangelis’ towering synth work; and glancing the experimental work of Einstürzende Neubauten and John Cage. Starfield’s orchestral cues — recorded by the Budapest Film Orchestra — often see different instrumental sections invoking imaginative aspects of space. Brisk, repeated sequences in the woodwinds represent particles. Strings playing undulating chords mimic long waves of interstellar energy. The brass section becomes a beacon of melody blasting out across the galaxy. Similarly, the more electronic-driven cues maintain a sense of grandeur through weighty synth pads that underpin cryptic repeated patterns and unusual percussive jabs.

The 6LP Starfield original soundtrack can be pre-ordered now, and the game itself is out now on Xbox Series S|X and PC.