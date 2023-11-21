Starfield update lets you eat food, buffs stealth

Bethesda has just released an update for Starfield (1.8.86) that adds a feature fans have been requested: to eat food.

Posted on the events page for Starfield on Steam, Bethesda thanked fans for tested some of the update features on the Steam Beta, and says the team will “continue to make improvements and adjustments to the game and appreciate all the support”. There are some other highlights, but the biggest one is a fan request: “By popular request, we have added the ability to ingest food and drink items upon finding them in the environment. You can enjoy those Chunks immediately or save them for later. The choice is yours”.

Nvidia DLSS Support has also been added, meaning GPUs by Nvidia can now make use of the DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA (Deep learning Anti-Aliasing), Frame Generation, and Reflex Low Latency. But the update also fixes performance and stability issues, which will be a boon to PC players, as the game is oddly high draw on a lot of fronts.

Elsewhere, stealth has been adjust to “be a bit more forgiving”, presumably meaning you can sneak around a whole lot easier. There was a bug whereby in-progress skill challenges could stop progressing after reaching the Unity and starting a new game, but that’s been fixed. Another issue whereby some non-playable characters could be seen not wearing clothes has been corrected. Here’s some of the other fixes:

Fixed an issue where Andreja’s head would stay permanently cloaked.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from firing their weapons.

Fixed an issue that could temporarily prevent opening the inventory or saving after entering the Unity.

PC: Fixed an issue where mouse movement could be choppy.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the home ship to be lost.

Fixed an issue where the ship services technician might be missing.

Fixed an issue where occasionally the camera could shake incorrectly during Traveling, Grav Jumping, Docking, or Landing transitions.

There’s some quest fixes, as well:

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed a rare issue where players couldn’t sit during the negotiation with Musgrove.

Blast Zone: Fixed an issue where the hard rocks that need to be cleared out by players will not appear on Ngodup Tate’s land.

Echoes of the Past: Fixed an issue where the Grylloba Queen could sometimes not be reachable during the objective “Secure the Shuttle Bay”.

Eye of the Storm: Fixed an issue where players’ quest progression could potentially be blocked due to a missing docking prompt.

Grunt Work: Addressed an issue where progress could appear blocked if “Supra et Ultra” was completed while returning to the Lodge during “High Price to Pay”.

No Sudden Moves: Fixed an issue that could prevent the entrance door to the Scow ship from being opened again.

Operation Starseed: Fixed an issue where the key that is needed to exit the facility could sometimes not be present.

Sabotage: Fixed an issue where David Barron could potentially not be found by players.

Short Sighted: Fixed an issue where players could rarely become control-locked while speaking with Vladimir.

The Heart of Mars: Fixed an issue where players might not be able to mine the “The Heart of Mars”.

Starfield is out now for PC and Xbox.