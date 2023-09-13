Starfield update adds ultrawide support, DLSS support, and more

If you booted up your Xbox today to play Starfield, you might be wondering why it’s not in your quick resume menu, and that’s because of the new Starfield update.

Deployed for both Xbox PC, Bethesda has detailed the first big Starfield update, and it’s added some features that fans have been asking for, not least of all: DLSS support for those on PC with Nvidia graphics cards. Bethesda says that “we’re also working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support, and each update will include new stability and performance improvements”.

While thanking fans for playing the game and explaining it’s a game it’ll be supporting “for years and years to come”, the studio has also added the following via this update:

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food!

On top of that, we’ve also had the first bit of new regarding mod support. Bethesda explained that “we are working on our built-in mod support (Creations) that will work across all platforms similar to what we’ve done with Skyrim and Fallout 4″. The studio added that the full support for mods is planned to launch early next.

“Until then, we know our PC community is already very active in the modding space and if you have any feedback on how we can make this better, please let us know”, Bethesda added, saying “Modding and creating in our games will always be a vital and important part of who we are, and we love seeing the community get off to such a strong start”.

There have been performance and stability improvements on Xbox Series S|X related to installations as well, as well as “Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate”. The team also mentioned city maps, not so much that they’re coming, but that they’re hearing what people are saying they’d like to see in the game.

Lastly, there have been three quest fixes released, as follows:

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker. Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed. Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Starfield is available now for PC and Xbox Series S|X. It’s also in Game Pass for both formats.