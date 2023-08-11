Starfield limited edition AMD PC parts revealed

AMD has announced new limited edition Starfield-branded graphics card, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and processor, Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Announced at QuakeCon, the collaboration between Starfield and AMD means the graphics card (GPU) in question has packaging and design elements designed with the game’s aesthetics in mind. There’s a custom shroud for the RX 7900 XTX, while the collector’s packaging for the 7800X3D embodies “the boundless creativity and freedom of Starfield”, says AMD.

There’s a new trailer showing off the packaging in question, and we’ve got the key details below.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX – Delivers breathtaking, high-framerate 4K experiences, powered by groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture, blazing clock speeds, 24GB of GDDR6 memory, and a suite of future-looking benefits like DisplayPort 2.1 and AV1 encode support.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D – Designed to deliver the fastest gaming performance in the world, built on the latest “Zen 4” architecture and boasting an impressive 104MB of cache thanks to its advanced 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD and Bethesda will both be giving some of these PC components away via social media, so if you want to win a Starfield GPU or processor, you know where to look.

Recently Bethesda released three animated shorts for the game, which is due out on September 6th, though you can get it earlier if you get the special edition. It’s the first “new world” from Bethesda in 25 years, so excitement is very high indeed for this one. If you’re planning on playing on PC, AMD is Starfield’s exclusive PC partner.

The RX 7900 isn’t cheap, but would last you a while when it comes to PC GPUs, while the processor is a bit more affordable, and is a very fast one, offering 8-core and 16-threads, meaning it’ll pretty much be able to handle anything you throw at it.

Starfield is out on PC and Xbox Series S|X (via Game Pass) on September 6th.